Duke Moves Forward on Solar Projects

Duke Energy Florida said Friday it is moving forward with plans for solar-energy sites in Madison County, Sumter County, Hernando County and Jefferson County.

The plans were included in a base-rate settlement that the Florida Public Service Commission approved in August.

Duke said it made a filing Friday at the Public Service Commission outlining the projects.

Duke said in a news release that it has broken ground on the projects in Madison, Sumter and Hernando counties.

Those sites are expected to start operating by January.

The Jefferson County project is in the permitting process and is expected to come online by the summer of 2026, according to Duke.

Each site will have a 74.9-megawatt capacity, and Duke said it is putting more than $521 million into the projects.