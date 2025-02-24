To promote manufacturing, chamber launches a 'Coolest Thing Made in Florida' contest

The Florida Chamber of Commerce has launched the “Coolest Thing Made in Florida” competition to highlight the importance of the state’s manufacturing sector.

Nominations for the competition are open until May 31. Businesses and the public are encouraged to nominate any Florida-manufactured product. The winner will be determined by a bracket-style voting format. Products will advance in the competition by winning each popular vote.

Chamber president and CEO Mark Wilson said the competition was designed to help boost Florida’s manufacturing industry.

“Manufacturing is a major driver of Florida’s economy, employing more than 421,000 Floridians and contributing over $68.9 billion in exports,” he said. “This competition will not only showcase the innovation of Florida’s manufacturers but also reinforce the importance of making more in Florida and exporting more from Florida.”

Florida is ranked 11th for manufacturing jobs. The goal of state manufacturing leaders is to be in the top 5 by 2030. According to the Chamber of Commerce, every 10 manufacturing jobs in the state create 20 positions in logistics, legal, finance and warehousing.

“Manufacturers play an important role in diversifying Florida’s economy, and this statewide competition is an opportunity to showcase the outstanding products made here,” said Katie Yeutter, the chamber's chief operating officer.

Click here to submit a product nomination for the competition.

