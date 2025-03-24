Florida's gas prices dipped below $3 a gallon, it's the lowest in more than a year

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida dipped below $3 over the weekend, but that threshold was short-lived.

Monday’s average of $2.97 is the lowest in more than a year, according to AAA-the Auto Club.

That’s 13 cents less than a week ago and 55 cents less than the same date in 2024.

However, by Tuesday, the average once again rose, to $3.09.

The decrease over the weekend is a product of low oil prices, which has remained below $70 a barrel since February, and strong gasoline production, according to AAA.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the average went from $2.99 to $3.11.

“It's not clear how much lower prices will go,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a news release. “Springtime factors like refinery maintenance, strong demand and the switch to summer gasoline typically keep upward pressure on prices at the pump."

The national price went up 5 cents last week to $3.13. Still, that’s 42 cents lower than a year ago.

