© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Florida's gas prices dipped below $3 a gallon, it's the lowest in more than a year

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published March 24, 2025 at 8:11 AM EDT
Updated March 25, 2025 at 6:07 AM EDT
Carl Lisciandrello
/
WUSF

Monday's state average of $2.97 was down 13 cents from a week ago, according to AAA, but it quickly rose a day later.

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida dipped below $3 over the weekend, but that threshold was short-lived.

Monday’s average of $2.97 is the lowest in more than a year, according to AAA-the Auto Club.

That’s 13 cents less than a week ago and 55 cents less than the same date in 2024.

However, by Tuesday, the average once again rose, to $3.09.

The decrease over the weekend is a product of low oil prices, which has remained below $70 a barrel since February, and strong gasoline production, according to AAA.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the average went from $2.99 to $3.11.

“It's not clear how much lower prices will go,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a news release. “Springtime factors like refinery maintenance, strong demand and the switch to summer gasoline typically keep upward pressure on prices at the pump."

The national price went up 5 cents last week to $3.13. Still, that’s 42 cents lower than a year ago.
Tags
Economy / Business Gas Prices
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now