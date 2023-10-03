Coast Guard ends oil spill investigation at Port Manatee without identifying a source

The U.S. Coast Guard ended its investigation into an oil leak at SeaPort Manatee, removing 20,500 gallons of an oil/water mixture and 6.4 tons of oily debris from the area.

They did not find the source or party responsible for the spill, according to a news release. The Coast Guard began its search of the area on Sept. 1, after receiving reports of a leak.

The search involved examining potential facilities and ships, conducting a forensic analysis of oil samples from about 30 sources, and a dive assessment of the port seawalls and basin, according to the release.

Roughly 99% of the spill was cleaned by Sept. 12, with all remaining oil residue cleaned by Sept. 21.

The leak also drew attention to the environmental impacts and possible health risks involved. Officials from the Coast Guard and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration claimed no wildlife was harmed in the incident, something which environmental advocates disagreed with.

Those with information regarding the spill can report it to the Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg command center by calling 866-881-1392. To report oil or hazardous materials pollution in the water, call the National Response Center at 800-424-8802.