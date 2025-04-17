Backup generators and 'rapid response team' planned to improve Tampa's stormwater system

If you saw flooding in Tampa during last year's hurricanes, the city is working to improve its stormwater drainage systems so they don't back up again.

That includes installing generators so pump stations don't fail when power goes out, causing floods in low-lying areas.

Tampa is overhauling its stormwater drainage systems. That includes switching over to generator power before major storms, so pumps won't fail when the electricity goes off. And they're starting a response team that will check every pump after a storm. A master plan will help pinpoint future stormwater projects.

"The end goal is for our operations and maintenance team to make sure that our existing stormwater system, as designed, is clear of debris and maintained to the best level possible,” said Vik Bhide, who directs Tampa's Mobility Department.

Bryan Rodger, the city's Mobility Operations Manager, said during a virtual public meeting on Wednesday night that they are installing temporary generators at the pump stations and retrofitting the pump stations to be able to accept those generators.

Rodger added that this is anticipated to be done by May 1. Then, during the month, they will test those generators with hookups to be ready by June 1.

"We're acquiring permanent backup generators and additional equipment, which will be installed within two years. And $11 million in funding is already in place for that," Rodger said.

Below are some of the steps city workers are taking:



Six-day-per-week maintenance operations



Adding temporary backup generators to pump stations



Acquiring permanent backup generators and new monitoring and communications equipment



Manually switching to backup power before a storm hits



Establishing a new pump-station rapid response team



Targeted stormwater improvements in Palma Ceia Pines and Parkland Estates.

Tampa will hold a public meeting on its post-disaster plan at 6 p.m. on April 29 at the Hanna Avenue City Center.