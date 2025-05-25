FWC commissioners approve proposed rule changes for nonnative species

Andy Wraithmell / FWC Photo by Andy Wraithmell

Commissioners with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) have approved staff recommendations to advertise proposed rule changes for nonnative species, including prohibited green iguanas.

No further hearing is required unless requested. Green iguanas are invasive reptiles that are not native to Florida.

The approved rule changes, made Friday, will allow and activate more Floridians to collect invasive, live green iguanas from their established range within the state and to facilitate sale of those live green iguanas out of Florida.

The proposed rule changes also provide an allowance for transfer of live wild-caught green iguanas to permit holders who are authorized to sell live green iguanas out of state.

Additional changes to Chapter 68-5, Florida Administrative Code also address:

Qualifications for sales of live green iguanas.

Caging requirements for captive juvenile green iguanas and tegus.

Prohibited species pet permits.

Additional options for FWC Law Enforcement for placement of prohibited species with exhibition facilities operating out of residential properties.

Defining the term "transshipment."

To obtain feedback on the proposed rule changes, staff with the FWC's Nonnative Fish and Wildlife Program obtained input from the Nonnative Fish and Wildlife Technical Assistance Group, hosted six virtual public meetings to present proposed changes and gather input from stakeholders, and further solicited input from the public through an online comment form and email address.

"Addressing the threats of invasive species in Florida is a priority for the FWC, but we can't do it alone," said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. "Approving these rule changes further empowers our stakeholders to get directly involved in removing green iguanas from the state, a win for Floridians and our native plants and wildlife."

Invasive species management is a high priority for the FWC because these animals negatively impact native fish and wildlife, cause damage that is costly to repair, and can pose a threat to human health and safety.

To learn more about invasive species in Florida, visit MyFWC.com/Nonnatives.

For more information, visit MyFWC.com/Nonnatives and click on Proposed Rule Change.

