The first major offshore fish farm approved for the Gulf off Sarasota County

Federal regulators have tentatively approved what would be the first large-scale fish farm in the Gulf, offshore from Sarasota County. Opposition is coming from people who say the project could be harmful to wild fish.

The proposal for a "demonstration project" would raise up to 55,000 pounds of redfish in offshore nets in public waters 45 miles off Venice. It's being proposed by a Hawaii-based company called Ocean Era. The company says dwindling stocks of fish make this an alternative to overfishing in the Gulf.

The proposal was recently changed to raising redfish from almaco jack. They also reduced the amount of fish from 88,000 pounds to 55,000 pounds and changed the net from copper to monofilament.

Ocean Era received approval from the federal EPA in 2022, but opposition arose again once it filed for changes the following year.

Marion Cufone is the director of Recirculating Farms Coalition. She says aquaculture has caused problems around the world, from water pollution, problems with interactions with endangered species or marine mammals and even the escapement of farmed fish.

"Farmed fish tend to be bred for different qualities than are advantageous in the wild," she said. "So, for example, to grow faster, quicker, but also not have the instincts to hide when pursued or to be able to eat properly or live properly in the wild. We don't want those characteristics getting out into our fish populations."

Cufone also says we don't need any more problems in the Gulf.

"We've had spinning small tooth sawfish and endangered species and widespread coral die-offs, harmful algal blooms, a variety of problems," she said. "We really just don't eat more nutrients in the water, or things that could bring problems to our Florida coasts."

The environmental groups represented by Cufone have until June 15 to appeal the decision. She expects to file a challenge.

A release by the group states: "Several groups — including Food & Water Watch, Sierra Club Florida, Center for Food Safety, Suncoast Waterkeeper, Tampa Bay Waterkeeper, Healthy Gulf, and Recirculating Farms — are reviewing legal options and remain committed to monitoring Ocean Era’s activities to ensure full compliance with environmental standards."