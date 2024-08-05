Florida providers urge families to take advantage of free vaccine clinics

The Florida Department of Health is offering free vaccine clinics at sites throughout Central Florida, as students get ready to head back to school.

Children entering, attending or transferring to Florida public schools, must get certain immunizations in order to go to school.

The branches of the Florida Department of Health throughout Central Florida are offering free vaccines, in most cases for kids up to the age of 18.

Nemours pediatrician Dr. Christopher Culler says it’s important for kids and families to make sure they get these required shots, as it protects them, along with their teachers, and other students at school.

“Vaccine clinics are a part of just the importance of greater vaccination in general,” said Dr. Culler. “Vaccination is the most effective way we have of preventing illness and particularly in performance, promoting wellness for children.”

Proof of vaccination history is required of all children, except those with exemptions, before they can enroll in Florida schools. Parents should make sure they bring a copy of the form, DH 680, with them to clinics.

While it’s important for kids to get these required shots, Dr. Culler said it’s also a good time to get a yearly checkup from a medical provider.

“Getting your child in to see a pediatrician before they go back to school, make sure we're hitting on everything. Simple things like growth and development as well, as you know, how did you do in the previous school year? Have you noticed any trouble with that,” Culler asked.

Check out a list of required vaccinations here by grade.

For families looking for free vaccine clinics, here’s a list by county:

Brevard County:

The Florida Department of Health in Brevard County is offering free vaccines to kids of all ages during the weekdays. Call 321-634-6337 to make an appointment.

Flagler County:

The Florida Department of Health in Flagler is offering free vaccines to kids, ages 0 to 18, during the weekdays. Call 386-437-7350 ext. 3111 to make an appointment.

Marion County:

The Florida Department of Health in Marion County is offering free vaccines to K-12 students, up to the age of 18, during the weekdays. Call 352-629-0137.

Orange County:

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is offering the following free vaccine clinics for students, ages 4-18, at the following dates and times:

Aug. 6, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Freedom Middle, Lockhart Middle, Ocoee Middle

Aug. 7, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Corner Lake Middle, Horizon West Middle, Kelly Park K-8

Aug. 8, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Lake Nona Middle, Roberto Clemente Middle, Robinswood Middle

Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Apopka Middle, Carver Middle, Odyssey Middle

Aug. 10, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Chain of Lakes Middle, Discovery Middle, Lake Como K-8

Aug. 24, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Bridgewater Middle, Meadow Woods Middle

Osceola County:

The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County is offering free vaccines to kids between the ages of 2 months and 18 years of age during the weekdays. Call 407-343-2000 to make an appointment.

Sumter County:

The Florida Department of Health in Sumter County is offering free vaccines to kids of all ages during the weekdays. Call 352-569-3102 for the Bushnell Main Clinic and 352-689-6520 for the Wildwood Clinic.

Volusia County:

The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County will offer free vaccine clinics at its Orange City and Daytona Beach sites, for students entering kindergarten and 7th grade. Extended hours are available, August 6-7, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Central Florida Public Media