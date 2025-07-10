© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
UNESCO keeps Everglades National Park on its list of global 'in danger' sites

WLRN Public Media | By Sofia Zarran
Published July 10, 2025 at 8:05 AM EDT
Looking out on the Everglades from an air boat ride
Katie Lepri Cohen
/
WLRN
Everglades National Park has been on the UNESCO list of endangered world cultural and natural heritage sites since 2010.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization is keeping the designation, citing nutrient pollution, urban and agricultural growth, and a significant decrease in ecosystem biodiversity.

Everglades National Park will remain on a United Nations list of world cultural and natural heritage sites that are in danger.

The UN's Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) convened last Friday in Paris and decided to keep the designation.

UNESCO reported that the Everglades still faces significant dangers that include increased nutrient pollution, urban and agricultural growth, and a significant decrease in biodiversity in neighboring ecosystems like the Florida Bay.

In its report, UNESCO emphasized its concerns on invasive species and increased phosphorus levels and recommended that the state focus on the underlying causes.

It also advised against the proposed extension of the Dolphin Expressway into the Greater Everglades wetland ecosystem. It also recommended Florida seek alternatives to avoid the negative impacts the highway would have on the fragile ecosystem.

The national park has been on the UNESCO list since 2010.


Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media

Sofia Zarran
