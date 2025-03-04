Tampa General opens a primary care center dedicated to treating the military

Tampa General Hospital has opened a primary care clinic dedicated to treating only military personnel and veterans.

The Military & Veteran Primary Care Center, at 2106 S. Lois Ave., offers primary care, behavior health, labs and pharmacy services, the hospital said in a Friday news release issued.

The facility was carved out of a portion of a longtime Tampa General Medical Group clinic in South Tampa.

Reservists, National Guard members and veterans will have exclusive access to the medical group’s providers, by appointment.

“Tampa General is committed to serving the health and wellness of these patients,” Adam Smith, the hospital’s executive vice president and chief ambulatory officer, said in the news release.

In addition, the facility includes a nurse navigator skilled in the needs of veterans to develop a comprehensive approach to coordinate care, patient education, resource connection and advocacy.

Additionally, the navigator will help coordinate specialized mental health services for difficult diagnoses beyond the capabilities of the clinic’s behavioral health care for anxiety and depression.

“Combat and military service often creates invisible wounds that can lead to lifelong health effects,” Smith said.

TGH said the goal was to design a clinical environment “informed by the perspectives of military patients.”

That meant getting input from military advocacy organizations to help establish “a sense of unity and shared understanding between patients and providers,” Smith said.

That included TGH’s veteran resource group as well as ongoing partner Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital program dedicated to helping veterans build resiliency against post-traumatic stress, depression and anxiety.

“We believe that this clinic is a vibrant example of the ways in which we can support the unique needs of these patients,” Dr. Karna Patel, vice president of Tampa General Medical Group, said in the news release. “Our hope is that these types of offerings will expand to increase access to quality health care for our veterans statewide.”

Future plans include treating family members.

The center began accepting patients in February. To schedule an appointment, call (813) 844-4200.

