Could you pass the Army’s physical fitness test?

In June, the Army adopted new fitness standards for its combat soldiers.

The biggest change? The standards are the same for men and women. The test has been around for more than 100 years.

Even if you have no reasonable expectation of ever donning a military uniform, the test is a great gauge of overall fitness. Think you can hang?

The first part of the test is deadlifts. The Army’s test uses a hexagonal bar with weights on each end. Soldiers must lift 150 pounds off the ground three times, putting it down under control — distinct from just letting it fall because they can’t take the weight.

Next are pushups. The Army’s test contains a slight twist in that they call them “hand-release pushups,” which means you start from a plank position, lower your chest to the ground, then stretch your hands out to your sides before starting the next pushup. In two minutes, do at least 14.

The sprint-drag-carry event is done between two lines, 82 feet apart. You’ll also need a 90-pound “sled,” which is a tire with straps attached, so that it can be dragged behind you, and 40-pound weights. Sprint between the two lines, down and back. Grab your sled and drag it down and back. Side shuffle down and back. Run down and back, carrying the two weights and then — finally — sprint down and back again. Easy, right? Do all of it in less than 2 minutes and 32 seconds.

The next part of the test is a plank, which you’ll do with your arms and elbows on the ground. Hold it at least 1 minute and 20 seconds.

The final test is a 2-mile run over flat terrain. You have 19 minutes and 45 seconds to meet the minimum standard for combat — and win some bragging rights.

