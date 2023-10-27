© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City of Orlando closes on the sale of Pulse nightclub

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published October 27, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT
Visitors were at the existing memorial at the Pulse Nightclub Monday ahead of a vote by the City Council to purchase the site for $2 million.
Joe Byrnes
/
WMFE News
Visitors were at the existing memorial at the Pulse Nightclub Monday ahead of a vote by the City Council to purchase the site for $2 million.

The city purchased the property for $2 million with plans to establish a permanent memorial to honor the victims of the 2016 mass shooting.

The city of Orlando officially owns Pulse nightclub.

The city finalized the $2 million sale of the nightclub Friday, with plans to create a permanent memorial.

A plan to build a separate museum by the OnePulse foundation has been canceled. The Foundation met with Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings today and agreed to return unused tourist development tax dollars for the site. That money will go toward building a memorial on the site.

In a statement, the mayor says the future of the nonprofit is unclear.

City commissioners approved the sale of the property earlier this week after listening to comments from residents and Pulse survivors and victims’ families.

49 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the club in 2016.

Copyright 2023 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags
Local / State Pulse Nightclub
Danielle Prieur
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now