Eagle found injured in North Fort Myers was euthanized, likely not from cam nest

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published July 2, 2024 at 9:19 AM EDT
M15 feeds one of the eaglets in the Bayshore Road nest on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. The drama involving Harriet the eagle at the Bayshore Road nest in North Fort Myers has caused some to become upset and make suggestions about placing food at the nesting tree and other recommendations, some of which go against federal laws governing protected species.
Michael Braun
/
WGCU
A bald eagle known as M15 feeds one of the eaglets in the Bayshore Road nest in February 2023.in North Fort Myers. An injured eagle found Sunday was several miles outside the typical territory of the nest, which can be viewed on webcam.

Officials said it's not likely that the bald eagle found hurt at an intersection was from the nest seen on the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam. The bird had injuries consistent with a vehicle collision.

An adult bald eagle being treated at The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife after being admitted with severe injuries on Sunday has been euthanized.

“We are unable to specifically identify this eagle since it is not banded. However, it was found several miles outside the typical territory of the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam nest,” said staff veterinarian Dr. Robin Bast.

Virginia Pritchett McSpadden, co-founder of the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam website that has faithfully kept an electronic eye on the nest for more than a dozen years, wasn't sure of the eagle's ID.

"We don’t think it’s ours, but haven’t been able to properly ID," she said. "Likelihood is it’s not because this eagle was found outside our eagles' normal territory. Sad day, nonetheless, for the raptor species."

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has instructed the eagle’s remains be sent to the National Eagle Repository as part of the Native American eagle feather program.

The eagle was rescued at Cleveland Avenue and Pondella Road after being found dragging itself onto the median using its wings.

Lee County Domestic Animal Control Services safely contained the eagle and brought it a BluePearl Pet Hospital, one of the clinic's animal dropoff locations, where it was transported by a volunteer to the clinic'shospital on Sanibel for evaluation.

Upon admission, a physical exam confirmed extensive traumat consistent with a vehicle collision.

“A neurologic exam revealed the eagle was unable to move or feel its legs. It had bruising and swelling near the base of its spine, and secondary injuries including wounds on its wings and feet consistent with dragging itself across the road” Bast reported. The bird was anesthetized for X-rays, which confirmed spinal damage.

“We took radiographs, and those images confirmed severe damage at the base of the spine near the pelvis. Unfortunately, this has caused irreversible paralysis for this eagle,” Bast said.

Given the severity of the damage to the spinal cord and permanent paralysis, it was not a candidate for placement as a captive bird in an educational zoological facility.

“Given the extent of damage to the spinal cord, euthanasia was the only humane treatment option for this eagle,” Bast said. "This case was reported to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in accordance with federal regulations.”

The eagle was unbanded and suspected to be a male based on its body size and X-rays.

WGCU Staff
