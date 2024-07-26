Access to Sarasota's Lido Beach opens up for people with disabilities via a new tracked chair

Florida takes pride in its beaches, but some beachgoers with disabilities find enjoying the sandy spaces difficult.

Enter the EcoRover. The powered track chair debuted Thursday at Lido Beach in Sarasota County. Jake Brown, ADA coordinator for the city of Sarasota, gave a rundown of the chair:

"I like to think of it as a little tank thanks to its little tracks. It costs about $14,000 total. And this was fully paid and funded. Thanks to people who park in the accessible spaces, those $250 tickets, we do get a third of the revenue from those.”

That $14,000 is a fully kitted out EcoRover with an oxygen tank holder, umbrella holder and some other additions to enable greater accessibility. One such accessory is an attendant remote control, allowing a companion to walk alongside and control the EcoRover for someone who may not have use of their hands.

The EcoRover, with a frame fabricated in Tampa and assembled in North Port, came about after other disabled beachgoers found that other types of assistance, such as beach mats, limited them to small areas.

Rosemary Krimbel, chair of the Citizens Council Advisory Council for people with disabilities, explained how the device came to be:

"This came about because the former chair ... had a son who was disabled, in a wheelchair. And she used to drive down to Siesta (beach) ... where they have a mat," she said. "But that just pointed out to her son that he was disabled because he was contained on this mat."

Brown added: “It’s a more heightened, immersive experience than a Mobi-Mat. A Mobi-Mat is limited to the length of the mat extended onto the beach. The EcoRover takes you over the sand and close to the wading birds, waves and saltwater air.”

The Citizens with Disabilities Advisory Board, appointed by the City Commission, decided to eschew the mat, researched the EcoRover and approved its purchase to enhance Lido Beach access.

"So now if you are wheelchair bound, or you have disabilities, you can go everywhere that somebody who's not wheelchair bound can go," she said. "The one thing that we should all be like most proud of in Sarasota and Florida are our beaches. So now you can enjoy the beach the same way anybody else can. So we're very happy to have the EcoRover."

Based in Sarasota County, EcoRover Chairs was founded by Cordell Jeter, a college football player who became a T-12 paraplegic after a car crash. Four years later, he won a bronze medal at the 1992 Barcelona Paralympics.

Reserving the EcoRover

The EcoRover can be reserved at no cost for up to four hours to enjoy the sun and sand.



Hours of operation are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.



Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance.



Those interested in reserving the EcoRover should email Jake.Brown@sarasotafl.gov or call 941-263-6476.



Prior to using the EcoRover, an individual will be required to watch a brief safety tutorial video and sign a usage waiver.

