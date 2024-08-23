© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now

Florida health department offers credit monitoring to cyberattack victims

Health News Florida
Published August 23, 2024 at 9:20 AM EDT
Teenage Hacker Girl Attacks Corporate Servers in Dark, Typing on Red Lit Laptop Keyboard. Room is Dark
zefart
/
iStockphoto
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the breach, which was discovered June 26.

The agency says it is contacting people affected through "personalized letters" that include specifics of "impacted personal data."

The Florida Department of Health is offering credit monitoring and other services to people whose personal data might have been taken during a June cyberattack.

A hacker group made public more than 20,000 data files containing sensitive health information about Florida residents. That included Social Security numbers, banking information and medical histories.

The health department says it's in the process of contacting people affected through "personalized letters" that include specifics of "impacted personal data."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the breach.


Copyright 2024 Health News Florida

Tags
Local / State Health News FloridaCyberattackFlorida Department of Health
Related Stories