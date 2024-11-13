WUSF is hiring two journalists to explain and explore state government

WUSF is hiring two curious, passionate journalists to launch a project to explore and explain how state government works and directly affects the lives of Floridians.

You'll join a news team recognized with state, regional and national accolades for its creative, ambitious and collaborative journalism . It's not just about radio. This project will serve public media stations and other media partners statewide and will use audio, video, digital and social media platforms.

Applications are open now for a community engagement reporter based in Tampa, and a state government accountability reporter based in Tallahassee. The window closes Nov. 26.

All applications must be submitted via the USF Careers portal – and entering the job code on the summaries below:

State Government Accountability Reporter: Job Code 38208

The accountability reporter will produce journalism around problems Floridians face daily, and on bigger issues like health, education, the economy, and accountability of state officials.

This self-starting reporter can pitch solid, enterprising stories rooted in accountability, research, and documents. Their multimedia journalism provides clarity, nuance and context that helps Floridians more deeply understand issues affecting their lives.

Stories will also answer questions from rural, suburban and urban communities, using the reporter's access and expertise about state government.

This journalist will work in Tallahassee is responsible for developing story ideas with an editor based in Tampa, conducting interviews, producing comprehensive news reports, and consistently collaborating with Florida news organizations.

Journalists in this role must have solid news judgment and a strong ethical foundation, and must maintain high editorial news standards. Radio, digital and public media experience are a plus. More details here.

Community Engagement Reporter: Job Code 32807

WUSF is looking for a curious, creative journalist who engages with people with questions about how state government works. The engagement reporter will create digital, social media and broadcast stories from those conversations. This project provides a place where rural, suburban and urban communities can ask questions, provide news tips and be part of a statewide conversation. This reporter will produce journalism around problems individuals face on a daily basis, and on bigger issues like health, education, the economy, and accountability of state officials.

This reporter who works in Tampa should love talking to strangers and everyday citizens as much as they do interviewing an expert. This is not a desk job. Interacting with people in the community and hearing what they have to say is key. The ideal candidate can pitch a solid story idea, react and respond quickly. This visual storyteller will be producing video reels and stories that break down government decisions in ways that connects directly to Floridians.

Journalists in this role must have solid news judgment, a strong ethical foundation, and must maintain high editorial news standards. Video editing skills are required. More details here.

