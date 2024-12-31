Former Tampa city councilman Frank Reddick dies at 69

The City of Tampa is remembering the life of former city councilman Frank Reddick, who passed away on Dec. 23.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church in Tampa, according to his obituary.

Dozens of people offered condolences and highlighted Reddick's legacy in Tampa on a public Facebook post with the news of his passing.

"RIP Frank…. you loved your community and served her well. Thank you for all you did and tried to do. On behalf of a grateful City," one Facebook user, Mario Núñez, wrote.

"Please accept my sincerest condolences on the loss of this exceptional public servant. His dedication and service will be deeply missed," Bethany McNeil commented on the post.

In 2011, Reddick was elected to Tampa City Council District 5, which covers the city's downtown area and Ybor City. He was succeeded by council member Orlando Gudes in 2019 when he stepped down to run for the District 3 county commission seat that's currently held by Gwen Myers.

Reddick was born in Tampa on Nov. 5, 1955, and attended King High School. He studied political science at Paine College in Augusta, Georgia, where he was a brother of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

Reddick was a respected community leader who also served as CEO of the Sickle Cell Association, a member of the Hillsborough County Hospital Authority Board, a board member of the East Tampa Partnership and president of the Tampa Coalition for Change.

He is survived by his sister, cousins and other relatives.