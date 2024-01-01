Matthew Korloch

Born and raised in Tampa, Florida, WUSF and WSMR have always been a consistent part of my life’s soundtrack. From the time I began piano lessons at the age of 5, music has been my life’s passion.

Now, I am a percussionist, educator, and performer in the Tampa Bay area. I am currently an undergraduate at USF, seeking dual degrees in percussion performance and jazz drum set studies.

I am currently a percussionist with the Gulf Coast Symphony, and have performed at the National Music Festival, Miami Music Festival, and the Tampa-local CAMPground Festival. In my time at USF, I have performed with the USF Symphony Orchestra, USF Wind Ensemble, USF Jazz Ensemble I, the USF Percussion Ensemble, and various other ensembles on campus.

I hope to learn as much as I can about public broadcasting, as much as I can about the broad classical repertoire that we offer you, and to make a great contribution to this public radio community.