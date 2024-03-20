An electric air taxi company is sending two aircraft to MacDill Air Force Base

A company developing electric air taxis is sending two aircraft to MacDill Air Force Base in 2025.

It’s part of a contract between the company, Joby Aviation, and the U.S. Air Force, according to a news release. Personnel will test and train with the aircraft on the base and in the surrounding area.

At MacDill, Joby will be working directly with Department of Defense operational units, enabling them to use the air taxis for test use cases — such as transporting personnel, evacuating casualties, and supporting security forces — and logistics missions.

“We’re looking forward to working with units at MacDill Air Force Base as we further explore the potential use cases for our aircraft, demonstrating its capabilities in realistic settings,” said JoeBen Bevirt, Joby’s founder and CEO, in the company’s news release. Joby intends to launch its air taxis as a service in cities around the world.

The electric aircraft is quieter than a helicopter and can hold a pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to 200 miles per hour. That allows the Department of Defense to use it in several ways, according to the release, along with the air taxi’s low maintenance requirements and operating costs.

As part of its $131 million contract, Joby plans to provide nine aircraft to the Air Force and other federal agencies. It delivered an air taxi to a base in California last September and expects to place another one there this year.

Joby said in the release it will also continue training Air Force pilots, maintainers and other government partners on the aircraft.