Our Changing State

Retired USF professor and political analyst Susan MacManus has seen Florida's political landscape change drastically over the years from her farmhouse in Pasco County.
With a diverse and growing population, that state's politics are more nuanced than election results might suggest.
John Horne owns five restaurants, including several Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. He discussed the changes he's seen in his 40 years in the industry, and the impact Florida's economy is having on it.
Our soaring economy may be leaving some Floridians behind.
"That's the only constant about Florida, it's change. Whether a hurricane is coming to chase down and wipe us out or if it's another subdivision popping up," Ormond Derrick said.
How Floridians see ourselves and how the rest of the world sees us are often very different.
"My biggest concern is that with so many people moving here and driving cars and not wanting to give the cars up, because we really don't have the public transportation in place," said Sharon Tagle.
Whether it’s the frustrating search for parking or the chaos around road expansions, more people means more cars on the road.
"I like to say this is my church ... you can see the water just emerald green, beautiful, birds everywhere, fish everywhere, stingrays. There's not a day I haven't been out here I haven't seen something different," Chris Powell said describing Three Rooker Island.
Florida's wild places are transforming and sometimes disappearing.
Charles George and Carolyn Lang purchased a house in Tampa at the height of the real estate boom. Finding a home that fit their budget proved quite the task.
Florida Matters is starting a series exploring how the state's population boom and politics are affecting important issues in our lives.