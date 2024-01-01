Carson Cooper served as host of WUSF’s "Morning Edition" for 18 years. He took the job in 2000, after working in Tampa Bay radio for decades. He was a fan favorite of our listeners, bringing his friendly and familiar voice to listeners as they started their weekday mornings.

Carson also was the host of WUSF's Florida Matters from its launch in 2006 until 2018. During that time, There, he sat down and spoke with hundreds of guests, ranging from local authors to newsmakers like Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik. He also reported on a variety of issues of importance to the community including growth management, education, transportation, affordable housing, taxation, public health and the environment.