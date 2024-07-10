New to voting in Florida? Here are a few tips to get started

WUSF’s new season of "Our Changing State' podcast is here to help you navigate the 2024 elections.

Every week through November, we’ll drop an episode where you’ll hear from experts on things like mail-in ballots, constitutional amendments and how to spot misinformation.

We start at the beginning: Registering to vote.

Host Matthew Peddie and Executive Producer Gracyn Doctor — who is new to Florida — asked Hillsborough County Elections Supervisor Craig Latimer to break it down.

Here are some highlights, edited for length.

GRACYN DOCTOR: I voted before, but I haven't voted in Florida before. What do I need to know? Where do I get started?

CRAIG LATIMER: A couple of ways. When you come to Florida, and you get a driver's license, change your driver's license over, they give you the opportunity to register to vote there.

You also can go straight online to our website, votehillsborough.gov. (Or the website of the elections supervisor in whatever county you live in.) And you can sign up and register to vote there. You can also request a vote by mail ballot there if you want to do that.

MATTHEW PEDDIE: Thinking about ID, I mean, if you don't have a driver's license, Craig, what kind of ID can you bring?

CL: Florida's great, we've got about 10 different types of identification you can use, the way the laws is written, it says that you have to have a photo and signature ID, but they don't have to be on the same piece of identification. So you can use a passport, you can use any government issued ID, you can actually use a concealed carry permit for your picture because it has your picture on it, but not your signature, you'll have to furnish something else.

GD: Well, I do have to get my driver's license. But I am wondering: Where can I find out more about the races and who's running?

CL: Again, my website, you can find out exactly who's going to be on the ballot there.

Once you're registered, you can go on my website, and you can look at the sample ballot and see what races you're going to be voting on. Because it changes depending on where you live, you'll have different representation for county commissioners, school board members, things like that.

MP: I'm wondering too, I mean, in terms of kind of proving you are who you are, like say, if you haven't gotten around to getting your driver's license, you're looking at other pieces of ID, do you need other stuff to register to vote?

CL: You have to furnish a driver's license number, a Florida ID number or the last four of your Social Security. And then the state makes a match on that, they'll go into different driver's license files and different files to match your Social Security number to make sure it's who you say you are.

MP: And in terms of signature, because this is something that sometimes trips people up, right, your signature will change over time, right? It's not necessarily the same signature you had 20 years ago.

CL: Correct.

MP: So what do you need to think about there?

CL: We constantly tell people, you know, to update your signature again.

I tell people go online and register online, it pulls your signature in from your driver's license. So if you ever forget how to sign your name, look at your driver's license.

But no, the signature, of course, is what's used for vote by mail, for verification of that vote by mail person that's cast that ballot, and we do review every one of those. If the signature doesn't match, there's a remedy. You can actually fill out an oath and then furnish us with a copy of one of the acceptable forms of identification.

MP: So you mentioned vote by mail. There's a couple of different ways you can actually vote right? You can do it the traditional way, which I guess is to, you know, show up on Election Day and cast your ballot in person. You can vote by mail, you can also do early voting. Just walk us through those.

CL: So the three ways to vote, and that's what we tell people, to plan your vote.

You know, how do you want to do it? Do you want to go to early voting and take somebody with you?

Early voting lasts for two weeks prior to election day. It ends that Sunday before the election.

You can also vote on Election Day, but like I always tell people, if you wait until Election Day, I hope when you wake up that morning, you're not sick or somebody you're taking care of is sick, your car starts, you don't have a tree that crossed your car that morning. You know, don't get shut out.

And then of course vote by mail and domestic stateside here. We send the vote by mail ballots out about 30 days before the election. So you've got plenty of time to research in the comfort of your home of who you want to vote for and what the different referenda or amendments are that you want to look at It's an easy way to do it.