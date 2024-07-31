Our Changing State Vote 24: What to expect on Florida's primary ballot

With all the drama and turmoil surrounding the upcoming presidential election, it might be easy to forget that Floridian's have a primary vote coming up on August 20.

Matthew Peddie, host of "Florida Matters" and the podcast "Our Changing State," speaks with WUSF's reporter and producer, Steve Newborn about what to expect on the upcoming primary ballot.

What races voters can expect to see:

There are several important elections that Florida voters can expect to see on the primary ballot this August.

One is the school board election. This August might be the last time Floridians get to all vote in the school board primaries because of Amendment One.

Amendment One aims to make school board elections partisan, meaning Floridians who are independent or no party affiliates would not get the chance to vote when the next primaries roll around, if this legislation passes, Newborn said.

Judicial races are another election that is nonpartisan. But they do not campaign, leaving it up to Florida voters to do research themselves.

Newborn said that all judicial candidates have websites that are great tools for learning more about what they stand for.

“They usually have a listing of some of the major issues that they have dealt with in the past,” Newborn said. “You can also just do some research on your own, do a web search on some of the cases that these judges have ruled on in the past and see if you like what they ruled.”

Another race to pay attention to in the primaries is the Sarasota County hospital board election, Newborn said.

The election, which once was overshadowed in the primaries, started getting more attention due to COVID-19.

“A lot of very right-wing Republicans are going for this board, they oppose vaccine mandates, and maybe even privatizing Sarasota Memorial Hospital,” Newborn said. “So this is a race that people in Sarasota are starting to pay attention to something that nobody really has given two cents about in the past.”

Along with those races, Hillsborough County voters will elect their Hillsborough County State Attorney, and Floridians will get a chance to vote in their congressional district primaries.

Tips for voting in the primaries:

Elections can be complicated. The best way for Floridians to ensure they are aware of all races in their county is to stay updated on their Supervisor of Elections website, Newborn said.

“You just go to the website for each county and they'll have a list of all the races, including the local races in that county,” Newborn said. “You can even drill down to your specific ballot.”

Some Floridians vote on Election Day but others vote by mail. Another tip for voting in the primaries Newborn offered is to stay on top of your vote-by-mail registration.

“The state lawmakers passed a law recently that makes you have to re-register to vote by mail every two years,” Newborn said. “So if you do it last year during the local elections, you’re good, but not probably too many people voted last year I’d imagine, but if you voted in the 2022 elections, you’d have to re-register to get that early mail ballot in.”

The deadline for requesting a ballot is Aug. 8.

The number of places that voters can drop off early voting ballots has also changed since the 2020 election.

Hillsborough County has a number in the twenties while Hernando County and Polk County have dropped to only three, Newborn said.

It is also important to check which candidates are running in which races. Each Supervisor of Elections website has a list of all the candidates, Newborn said.

“Just click on the website of each of the candidates, they usually are quite open about what they stand for and what they plan to do in office,” Newborn said. “Just do your research and you’ll be an informed voter.”