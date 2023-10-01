© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Federal shutdown could hamper recovery efforts in Florida

WGCU | By News Service of Florida
Published September 30, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT
A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at Mount Olive AME Church in Fort Myers will close Friday.
Disaster-recovery projects in Florida and other states could be affected by the looming federal-government shutdown, the White House said Thursday.

A news release from the White House said Florida could see 272 projects affected as the Federal Emergency Management Agency is forced to prioritize immediate life-saving and life-sustaining operations. The list didn’t detail all of the specific projects.

“Wilson County School in Tennessee would continue being unable to push forward with rebuilding due to a deadly tornado that left 100 teachers and 1,000 students without classrooms,” the release said. “In New Jersey, millions of dollars meant to help rebuild a senior citizen building following Hurricane Ida would remain frozen. And in Florida, hundreds of millions of dollars of Hurricane Ian recovery obligations would continue to be delayed.”

Last week, Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said the state has about $500 million “in the queue” awaiting matching money from FEMA.

“When we don't have those funds coming back in from the federal government, that hampers our recovery,” Guthrie said.

Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ian making landfall in Southwest Florida before causing damage across the state.

Saturday will be the one-month anniversary of Hurricane Idalia making landfall in Taylor County and crossing parts of North Florida.

The White House news release said Louisiana has 222 projects that could be affected by a government shutdown, while New York has 214, Puerto Rico has 188 and Kentucky has 122.

A shutdown is approaching — Saturday is the dealing for passing a short-term federal budget to prevent it — as the House and Senate have been unable to agree on a spending package.

