Hundreds rally in Tallahassee for Palestinian cause, demand US cancel aid to Israel

More than a hundred people gathered in Tallahassee’s Cascades Park on Wednesday night to show support for Palestine. They are demanding the federal government cut ties with Israel. The rally is one of several that have sparked following the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel earlier this month.

The Tallahassee event came just hours after President Joe Biden traveled to Israel to reiterate U.S. support for the country.

WFSU spoke with Delilah Pierre during the protest. She's with the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, the group that organized the protest.

“The support for Israel is artificial. They can throw as much money, lies, and deception in the news and the media as they want to," said Pierre.

As the tension overseas continues to build, the same is true at home. State leaders are calling for more sanctions against Iran and stiffer penalties for antisemitism.

Florida State University President Richard McCullough recently condemned Hamas’ attacks in a campus-wide email. More than a dozen FSU students attended Wednesday’s rally to protest McCullough and the university.

"In reality, what's happening to Palestine is reprehensible," said Pierre. "It's an attempt at a genocide from Israel and people understand and know this.”

