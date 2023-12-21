© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Aerial view of Florida legislators in the Capitol
2024 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2024 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida Senate proposal seeks stiffer penalties in migrant crimes

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published December 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
Man standing in front of an Immigration sign, holding a manila envelope
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
People leave the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Miramar, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, filed a proposal that would increase criminal penalties for immigrants who are arrested for felonies after illegally re-entering the U.S. following deportation for earlier crimes.

A Senate Republican on Wednesday filed a proposal that would increase criminal penalties for immigrants who are arrested for felonies after illegally re-entering the U.S. following deportation for earlier crimes.

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, filed the proposal (SB 1036) for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start Jan. 9. The proposal is similar to a recommendation in a report issued in November by a statewide grand jury that has probed illegal-immigration issues.

Under the bill, a person who is deported and returns to commit a new crime in Florida would face enhanced penalties. For example, what would ordinarily be a third-degree felony would be reclassified as a second-degree felony.

The bill also could lead to tougher penalties for people who commit crimes to benefit “transnational crime” organizations, which the proposal defines as involved in such things as trafficking drugs and people.
Tags
Politics / Issues Immigration2024 Florida Legislature
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now