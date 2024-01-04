© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wide view of DeSantis speaking to the legislature from a podium
2024 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2024 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

A bill would set aside land along I-4 for a potential rail service

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published January 4, 2024 at 6:09 AM EST
Road sign says I-4 East Orlando to I-75
Google Maps
Land would have to be set aside along Interstate 4 so passenger rail service could be extended between Orlando and Tampa, under a bill filed Wednesday for the 2024 legislative session.

It would preserve a 44-foot-wide rail corridor in the interstate’s right-of-way, and comes as Brightline considers connecting Tampa with Orlando.

Land would have to be set aside along Interstate 4 so passenger rail service could be extended between Orlando and Tampa, under a bill filed Wednesday for the 2024 legislative session.

The proposal (SB 1226), filed by Senate Transportation Chairman Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, would require the Florida Department of Transportation to preserve a 44-foot-wide rail corridor in the interstate’s right-of-way.

The department would also be required to consider infrastructure issues, such as spacing of bridge columns and barriers that would separate the potential rail land and the interstate.

In September, Brightline completed a 170-mile, $6 billion project that connected its rail service to Orlando from South Florida, where stations have operated since 2018.

Brightline has signaled that it wants to extend the service to the Tampa area. Sen. Jay Collins and Rep. Karen Gonzalez Pittman, both Tampa Republicans, have submitted $50 million budget requests for rail improvements in the Interstate 4 corridor.

DiCeglie’s bill and the budget proposals will be considered during the legislative session that will start Tuesday.
Tags
Politics / Issues 2024 Florida LegislatureInterstate 4BrightlineNick DiCeglie
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now