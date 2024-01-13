© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wide view of DeSantis speaking to the legislature from a podium
2024 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2024 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida House takes up several bills, including one altering the state's definition of antisemitism

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published January 13, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Exterior of the Florida Capitol building
Chris Day
/
Fresh Take Florida
The Florida Capitol building on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Florida House on Wednesday is scheduled to take up 17 bills during a floor session, including measures on the definition of antisemitism and safety in certain child-custody situations.

The Florida House on Wednesday is scheduled to take up 17 bills during a floor session, including measures dealing with anti-Semitism and trying to ensure safety in certain child-custody situations.

One of the bills (HB 187), filed by Rep. Mike Gottlieb, D-Davie, would put a definition of anti-Semitism in state law and provide examples.

Another bill (HB 385), filed by Rep. Joel Rudman, R-Navarre, and Rep. Hillary Cassel, D-Dania Beach, would allow courts to require that parents who share custody of children use "safe exchange" locations at county sheriff's offices. The bill is named the “Cassie Carli law,” after a mother who in 2022 disappeared — and was later found dead — after meeting with the father of her child in Northwest Florida to make what is known as a timeshare exchange.

Another example of a bill scheduled to be heard is a proposal (HB 461), filed by Rep. Carolina Amesty, R-Windermere, that would allow women who have recently given birth to be excused from jury duty if requested.
Tags
Politics / Issues 2024 Florida LegislatureChild Custody LawAntisemitism
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now