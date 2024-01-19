© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jane Castor talks Tampa priorities at the U.S. Conference of Mayors

WUSF | By Craig Kopp
Published January 19, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
Jane Castor speaking at a table, flanked by two other mayors
Jane Castor
/
X
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor offered an update on what issues are top of mind among city leaders during the U.S. Conference of Mayor's Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C.

Affordable housing, transportation and local control are among the points of discussion.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is missing our chilly weather. She's in Washington, D.C., where it's even colder, attending the U.S. Conference of Mayor's Winter Meeting.

Castor offered an update on what issues are top of mind among city leaders.

Public safety, transportation, homelessness and affordable housing are all things Castor said are concerning the nation's mayors.

With the last topic being a big issue for Tampa, Castor said some innovative steps are being discussed.

"We're just going to have to look at some sort of manufactured home," Castor said. "Those types of approaches where we can build houses much quicker."

Castor also heard about a stopgap idea for getting people into some kind of housing from Los Angles Mayor Karen Bass.

"The L.A. mayor talked about an initiative with Airbnb, to be able to get people off the street immediately and into at least temporary housing," Castor said.

Castor said she and some of her colleagues are also concerned about state legislators across the country moving to take powers away from local governments.
Tags
Politics Jane CastorTampa
Craig Kopp
I started my journalism career delivering the Toledo Blade newspaper on my bike.
See stories by Craig Kopp
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now