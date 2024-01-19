Jane Castor talks Tampa priorities at the U.S. Conference of Mayors

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is missing our chilly weather. She's in Washington, D.C., where it's even colder, attending the U.S. Conference of Mayor's Winter Meeting.

Castor offered an update on what issues are top of mind among city leaders.

Public safety, transportation, homelessness and affordable housing are all things Castor said are concerning the nation's mayors.

With the last topic being a big issue for Tampa, Castor said some innovative steps are being discussed.

"We're just going to have to look at some sort of manufactured home," Castor said. "Those types of approaches where we can build houses much quicker."

Castor also heard about a stopgap idea for getting people into some kind of housing from Los Angles Mayor Karen Bass.

"The L.A. mayor talked about an initiative with Airbnb, to be able to get people off the street immediately and into at least temporary housing," Castor said.

Castor said she and some of her colleagues are also concerned about state legislators across the country moving to take powers away from local governments.

