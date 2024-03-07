Public school chaplain bill passes Florida Legislature

Religious chaplains are likely to soon be permitted to act as school counselors in K-12 schools in Florida.

The Florida Senate approved a bill Thursday that would allow school districts and charter schools to adopt policies allowing volunteers to serve as a chaplain, or a religious representative, to students. The House had already approved the bill last month.

All chaplains would be listed to parents with their religion included, and parental consent would be required before a student could meet with a chaplain.

The bill was opposed by Democrats on the Senate floor, citing concerns that the bill would place religion into public schools, violating separation of church and state.

Boca Raton Democratic Senator Tina Polsky said religious activity should be something done outside of schools.

“I went to Hebrew school after school. There was no mention of anything religious during the day. And that is our choice as a family to do or not to do. We are already funding religious schools with our voucher money. Like when is enough, enough,” she said.

Jacksonville Republican Senator Clay Yarborough disagreed. He argued that since parents must give permission for their children to meet with a chaplain, that it is not violating any separation of church and state.

“There is not a forcing of participation. If parents don’t want their child to participate, they don’t have to. So, I see it as a balanced way to go about this,” he said.

The bill will become law on July 1, 2024 if it is not vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.