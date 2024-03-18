Tuesday is Election Day across Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know

To say Tuesday will be one of the most unusual primaries might be an understatement.

First off all, if you're a Democrat - stay home, unless there's a local race Tuesday. The Democrats cancelled the state primary, because they didn't want any opposition to President Joe Biden's re-election campaign.

And under state rules, only registered Republicans can vote in the GOP primary. Even though all the Republican contenders have suspended their campaigns in deference to former President Donald Trump, they will still be on the ballot. That's because none of the them filed with the state to “officially withdraw” by the deadline.

Various cities are also holding municipal elections — including Clearwater, which is electing a mayor.

If you're not sure where to vote, visit the county Supervisor of Elections office to find your polling place:



And here are the various municipal elections being held today.

Pinellas County

City of Belleair Beach: 4 Charter Amendments

City of Clearwater: Mayor; Councilmember Seat 2; Councilmember Seat 3; 1 Charter Amendment

City of Gulfport: Councilmember Ward 1

City of Indian Rocks Beach: Commissioner

Town of Indian Shores: Mayor

Town of Kenneth City: Mayor

City of Madeira Beach: 1 Charter Amendment

City of Oldsmar: Council Member Seat 1; Council Member Seat 3

City of Pinellas Park: City Council Seat 3; City Council Seat 4; 1 Referendum Question

City of Safety Harbor: Commissioner Seat 1; Commissioner Seat 2; 8 Charter Amendments

City of Treasure Island: City Commissioner District 4.

These cities have cancelled their elections because there were not enough qualified candidates:

Belleair

Belleair Bluffs

Belleair Shore

North Redington Beach

Redington Beach

Redington Shores

St. Pete Beach

Sarasota County

Town of Longboat Key

Municipal elections in other parts of the region will take place on April 2 or 9.



Hillsborough County (April 2)

Plant City

Polk County (April 2)

Bartow

Davenport

Dundee

Eagle Lake

Frostproof

Haines City

Lake Wales

Polk City

Pasco County (April 9)