Tuesday is Election Day across Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know
Voters will participating in the Republican presidential primary as well as several municipal elections.
To say Tuesday will be one of the most unusual primaries might be an understatement.
First off all, if you're a Democrat - stay home, unless there's a local race Tuesday. The Democrats cancelled the state primary, because they didn't want any opposition to President Joe Biden's re-election campaign.
And under state rules, only registered Republicans can vote in the GOP primary. Even though all the Republican contenders have suspended their campaigns in deference to former President Donald Trump, they will still be on the ballot. That's because none of the them filed with the state to “officially withdraw” by the deadline.
Various cities are also holding municipal elections — including Clearwater, which is electing a mayor.
If you're not sure where to vote, visit the county Supervisor of Elections office to find your polling place:
And here are the various municipal elections being held today.
Pinellas County
- City of Belleair Beach: 4 Charter Amendments
- City of Clearwater: Mayor; Councilmember Seat 2; Councilmember Seat 3; 1 Charter Amendment
- City of Gulfport: Councilmember Ward 1
- City of Indian Rocks Beach: Commissioner
- Town of Indian Shores: Mayor
- Town of Kenneth City: Mayor
- City of Madeira Beach: 1 Charter Amendment
- City of Oldsmar: Council Member Seat 1; Council Member Seat 3
- City of Pinellas Park: City Council Seat 3; City Council Seat 4; 1 Referendum Question
- City of Safety Harbor: Commissioner Seat 1; Commissioner Seat 2; 8 Charter Amendments
- City of Treasure Island: City Commissioner District 4.
These cities have cancelled their elections because there were not enough qualified candidates:
- Belleair
- Belleair Bluffs
- Belleair Shore
- North Redington Beach
- Redington Beach
- Redington Shores
- St. Pete Beach
Sarasota County
- Town of Longboat Key
Municipal elections in other parts of the region will take place on April 2 or 9.
Hillsborough County (April 2)
- Plant City
Polk County (April 2)
- Bartow
- Davenport
- Dundee
- Eagle Lake
- Frostproof
- Haines City
- Lake Wales
- Polk City
Pasco County (April 9)
- Dade City
- New Port Richey
- Port Richey
- Saint Leo
- San Antonio
- Zephyrhills