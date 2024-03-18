© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tuesday is Election Day across Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello,
Steve Newborn
Published March 18, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Close-up of voting booths
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF

Voters will participating in the Republican presidential primary as well as several municipal elections.

To say Tuesday will be one of the most unusual primaries might be an understatement.

First off all, if you're a Democrat - stay home, unless there's a local race Tuesday. The Democrats cancelled the state primary, because they didn't want any opposition to President Joe Biden's re-election campaign.

And under state rules, only registered Republicans can vote in the GOP primary. Even though all the Republican contenders have suspended their campaigns in deference to former President Donald Trump, they will still be on the ballot. That's because none of the them filed with the state to “officially withdraw” by the deadline.

Various cities are also holding municipal elections — including Clearwater, which is electing a mayor.

If you're not sure where to vote, visit the county Supervisor of Elections office to find your polling place:

And here are the various municipal elections being held today.

Pinellas County

  • City of Belleair Beach: 4 Charter Amendments
  • City of Clearwater: Mayor; Councilmember Seat 2; Councilmember Seat 3; 1 Charter Amendment
  • City of Gulfport: Councilmember Ward 1
  • City of Indian Rocks Beach: Commissioner
  • Town of Indian Shores: Mayor
  • Town of Kenneth City: Mayor
  • City of Madeira Beach: 1 Charter Amendment
  • City of Oldsmar: Council Member Seat 1; Council Member Seat 3
  • City of Pinellas Park: City Council Seat 3; City Council Seat 4; 1 Referendum Question
  • City of Safety Harbor: Commissioner Seat 1; Commissioner Seat 2; 8 Charter Amendments
  • City of Treasure Island: City Commissioner District 4.

These cities have cancelled their elections because there were not enough qualified candidates:

  • Belleair
  • Belleair Bluffs
  • Belleair Shore
  • North Redington Beach
  • Redington Beach
  • Redington Shores
  • St. Pete Beach

Sarasota County

  • Town of Longboat Key

Municipal elections in other parts of the region will take place on April 2 or 9.

Hillsborough County (April 2)

  • Plant City

Polk County (April 2)

  • Bartow
  • Davenport
  • Dundee
  • Eagle Lake
  • Frostproof
  • Haines City
  • Lake Wales
  • Polk City

Pasco County (April 9)

  • Dade City
  • New Port Richey
  • Port Richey
  • Saint Leo
  • San Antonio
  • Zephyrhills
Politics
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now