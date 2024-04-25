© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Pinellas wants to move forward on controlling short-term rentals before possible DeSantis approval

WUSF | By Craig Kopp
Published April 25, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
A bill that would give more state control over short-term rentals in Florida has yet to be sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has yet to receive a bill passed by the Florida legislature that would give the state more control over short-term rentals.

But that isn't stopping local officials from talking about how the rentals are affecting their communities.

Hoteliers like Mike Williams of Innisbrook Golf Resort told the Pinellas County Tourism Development Council last week he's concerned about hotel bookings.

"I can't help but feel that the vacation rentals are cannibalizing visitors and room nights from the hotels," Williams said.

Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector said he's worried about the effect of short-term rentals on housing stock for tourism industry workers.

"So what it's doing is its eating up our residential housing inventory," Rector said.

And then there are complaints about noise from short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods.

Pinellas County Commissioner Brian Scott told a working session last week he hears about problem properties all the time.

"I got blown up all this past weekend with, 'What are you doing about the short-term rental that is trashing the fabric and culture of my neighborhood?' " Scott said.

Pinellas County is working to come up with a registration and enforcement program that would fit in with state legislation if it's signed.

But Kevin McAndrew, the county's director of building and development review services, told commissioners that violations are difficult to enforce.

"The violation that occurs is instantaneous. And, by the time it's investigated, it's been corrected. It's a real struggle to move forward with an enforcement side," McAndrew said.

Pinellas County is forging ahead with a plan for an ordinance that would fit with potential state rules. An updated ordinance is expected by late summer or early fall.
