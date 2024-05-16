There will be no pride lights for the Sunshine Skyway bridge this year

Florida Freedom Summer is casting a shadow on Pride Month’s time in the spotlight. At least that’s the case in the Tampa Bay area, as the Sunshine Skyway bridge won’t be illuminated with the pride flag colors this year.

According to Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, all Florida bridges will be lit up with the red, white and blue of the American flag from Memorial Day through Labor Day in honor of the Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday.

The holiday, signed into law by Gov. Ron Desantis, will offer tax-free items on fishing supplies, outdoor recreation equipment and admission to state parks and museums.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the Sunshine Skyway has worn the rainbow colors of the pride flag for one week in June for the past three years.

The FDOT allows Pinellas, Hillsborough and Manatee counties to choose the colors to illuminate the Sunshine Skyway if all three county commissions agree.

Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse said fellow commissioner Mike Rahn disapproved of lighting the Skyway for Pride Month and Gun Violence Awareness Day (June 7) on behalf of the commission.

“I do not have the authority to override the governor of the state of Florida,” Rahn said in an email to the Times. “However, in my opinion, the lighting of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is a FDOT matter and should not be left with to the individual counties.”

The Times also reported that Jim Nixon, the city of St. Petersburg’s LGBTQ+ liaison, reached out multiple times to FDOT to request the bridge be lit up with the pride flag colors, but did not receive a response.

The department instead announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, the timing of the red, white and blue lights on bridges statewide.

Carlos Guillermo Smith, the senior policy advisor for Equality Florida, said this is a hateful act against the LGBTQ+ community.

“A rainbow bridge doesn't make anyone gay or trans,” Guillermo Smith said. “It's a simple display of diversity and inclusion, it sends a message that the Tampa Bay community celebrates that diversity and sees it as something that makes their community stronger.”

Guillermo Smith added this won’t discourage them from celebrating Pride Month.

“LGBTQ Floridians won't be bullied into the closet by these petty actions,” he said. “Our lights will only shine brighter and we’ll proudly raise our flags even higher.”

Pride Month and Gun Violence Awareness Day won’t be the only days affected. Others include Mental Health Awareness (May 28-31), Juneteenth (June 19), Ovarian Cancer Awareness (Sept. 1-7), Sickle Cell Awareness Day (June 18), which Hillsborough County is looking to light up in red in honor of the late former Florida governor Bob Graham, and World Fragile X Day for autism (July 22).

The Skyway bridge is no stranger to controversy surrounding lights for Pride Month. In 2021, FDOT denied requests for it and the John Ringling Causeway in Sarasota to be lit up for Pride Month. The state reversed its decision after receiving criticism.