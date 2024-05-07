Gov. DeSantis signs a $1.5B tax relief package into law

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a $1.5 billion dollar tax relief package into law on Tuesday, May 7.

The package creates two fourteen-day disaster preparedness tax holidays, a month-long summer sales tax holiday, a fourteen-day school tax holiday and a seven-day tool-tax holiday.

DeSantis said the legislation also provides several tax credits for companies who provide childcare to workers or donate to child welfare charities.

“So childcare has been really, really difficult. It's expensive. And there's not enough options for a lot of parents who are working. So now you can have an employer get a tax credit, if they're providing childcare on the site, or if they're doing a program where they're helping their employees get the childcare that they need,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said companies who employ people with physical and developmental disabilities will also benefit from the program.

“These are very productive citizens, and they do a great job. Publix and some other companies have shown this is a really good thing. And it's something that's made a difference in so many families’ lives,” DeSantis said.

In addition, the legislation extends toll relief in the state and provides a one-year break on sales taxes on insurance premiums for homeowners and flooding policies.

Diapers and other baby products including strollers, cribs, baby gates, baby wipes, baby monitors and baby clothing are already tax-free in the state per a 2023 law.

Here’s a list of all of this year’s tax holidays:

14-day “back-to-school” sales tax holiday from July 29 – August 11, 2024

Two 14-day “disaster preparedness” sales tax holidays from June 1 – 14, 2024 and August 24 – September 6, 2024

Freedom month tax holiday from July 1 – July 31, 2024, applies to purchases of admissions to music, sporting, and cultural events, and other recreational items

A seven-day sales tax holiday from September 1 – 7, 2024, for certain tools used by skilled trade workers

