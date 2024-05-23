Pass-a-Grille will soon undergo a beach renourishment

Pass-a-Grille will soon be undergoing a beach renourishment in early June.

The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $4.4 million to go toward the improvements, according to a news release.

It will involve placing 10,000 cubic yards of sand from a current Grand Canal dredging project, and another 140,000 cubic yards Pass-a-Grille inlet, pending approval from the U.S Army Corps of Engineers.

“Once it's done, the beach is going to have a total width of about 165 feet," John Bishop, Pinellas County coastal management coordinator, said in the release. "We need to replace the sand every 10 years or so or it'll continue to erode back, which will impact infrastructure in the community.”

Businesses near the beach will remain open, but access to some beach and parking areas will be limited.

Beachgoers should stay clear of active construction zones, according to the release, and boaters are advised to use caution near the dredging area.

The initial phase of the project is set to begin June 3.

Updates on the project can be found here.