Pass-a-Grille will soon undergo a beach renourishment

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published May 23, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
An aerial shot of a beach on the left with water on the right
Pinellas County Communications
/
Courtesy
Pass-a-Grille will undergo a beach renourishment starting June 3. Access to the beach and parking will be limited during the project.

Starting June 3, access to the beach and parking will be limited during the project.

Pass-a-Grille will soon be undergoing a beach renourishment in early June.

The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $4.4 million to go toward the improvements, according to a news release.

It will involve placing 10,000 cubic yards of sand from a current Grand Canal dredging project, and another 140,000 cubic yards Pass-a-Grille inlet, pending approval from the U.S Army Corps of Engineers.

“Once it's done, the beach is going to have a total width of about 165 feet," John Bishop, Pinellas County coastal management coordinator, said in the release. "We need to replace the sand every 10 years or so or it'll continue to erode back, which will impact infrastructure in the community.”

Businesses near the beach will remain open, but access to some beach and parking areas will be limited.

Beachgoers should stay clear of active construction zones, according to the release, and boaters are advised to use caution near the dredging area.

The initial phase of the project is set to begin June 3.

Updates on the project can be found here.
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
