Redington Beach could soon enact a total ban on tents

WUSF | By Craig Kopp
Published May 30, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Green and white striped tents are lined along a beach
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
Beach tents are seen lined along Clearwater Beach. Tents are banned on public beaches at Redington Beach. New ordinance language would also ban them on private beaches.

Shade will be at a premium with temperatures expected to hit record highs this summer.

But that shade may be harder to come by at Redington Beach, where officials are considering a tightening on a ban on beach tents.

In 2018, Redington Beach passed an ordinance that bans tents on its public beach.

New ordinance language would also ban them on private beaches, too.

Some of the confusion among beach-goers lies on what qualifies as a public or private beach.

The wet sand — from the median high tide line down to the water — is public. The dry sand — from that line up — is private.

Redington Beach resident Elena Garcia was told to take down a tent a few weekends ago.

She said it was the first time she'd ever heard of the ban.

"I don't believe that the majority of people who live in Redington Beach or visit Redington Beach agree with an ordinance to ban tents," Garcia said.

That sentiment prompted Garcia to start an online petition to halt the ban. It's gotten more than 300 signatures in just over two weeks.

"For nine years I've been on that beach and put canopies up at various times," Garcia said. "and I've never been asked to to take it down. Nor was I aware of the ordinance that existed."

A second and final reading of the new tent ban will be held June 5.
Craig Kopp
I started my journalism career delivering the Toledo Blade newspaper on my bike.
