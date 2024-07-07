First Lady Jill Biden coming to Tampa

Details are still forthcoming on the visit. According to the White House, "On Monday, July 8, Dr. Jill Biden will deliver remarks at a campaign event in Tampa, Florida."

The visit comes just more than a week after President Biden's debate with former President Donald Trump, where he was widely panned for listlessness and revived calls for him to step down from the reelection campaign.

It is unknown whether Jill Biden will address her husband's performance at the debate and his reaction to keep in the race.

We'll update this as more details emerge.