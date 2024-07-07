© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
First Lady Jill Biden coming to Tampa

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published July 7, 2024 at 9:11 AM EDT
The president's wife is scheduled to make a campaign appearance in Tampa Monday.

Details are still forthcoming on the visit. According to the White House, "On Monday, July 8, Dr. Jill Biden will deliver remarks at a campaign event in Tampa, Florida."

The visit comes just more than a week after President Biden's debate with former President Donald Trump, where he was widely panned for listlessness and revived calls for him to step down from the reelection campaign.

It is unknown whether Jill Biden will address her husband's performance at the debate and his reaction to keep in the race.

We'll update this as more details emerge.
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
