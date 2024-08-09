DeSantis criticizes Democratic VP pick Walz during media appearances

Governor Ron DeSantis is making the media rounds blasting presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s VP pick, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. However, the feud between the two Governors began months earlier.

DeSantis said during a Tuesday press conference that Walz wasn’t tough enough on the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd by law enforcement.

“Tim Walz as Governor sat back and let it happen. He sat back and let the City of Minneapolis burn. That city has been gutted as a result of those riots. We would never allow that to happen in the state of Florida. So, this is a ticket that really represents the spirit of those 2020, BLM riots,” he said.

The demonstrations resulted in more than 100 million dollars in damages, according to the Minneapolis Assessor’s Office. Walz delayed deploying the national guard. He said at the time that he was concerned an armed presence would increase tension.

However, the situation is more nuanced. At the time of the protests—Republican responses to Walz were mixed. Audio first reported by ABC news has former President Donald Trump and current GOP nominee praising Walz for his decision to call in the national guard during a 2020 conference call with U.S. Governors.

“I know Governor Walz is on the phone. And we spoke and I totally agree with how he’s handled it the last couple of days, I asked him to do that,” Trump said.

The dislike between DeSantis and Walz is mutual. Walz has historically been critical of DeSantis and Florida’s republican-controlled government.

“I'm only the governor of this great state. It's not up to me. Of folks in those places, folks like Florida, go about their business, but I got to tell you, I'm pretty glad we do it our way here and not that way. If you need any examples to maybe change your mind on this one, they're banning books in their schools. We're banishing hunger from ours,”

Walz said during his 2023 State of the State address, contrasting his state passing free breakfast and lunch for school children with Florida’s direction on education.

DeSantis didn’t just make a one-off comment. He continued attacking the Harris Walz ticket during a conversation with Fox New’s Sean Hannity.

“You have a vapid San Francisco Democrat leading the ticket, and now they put in this guy waltz, who is basically an Illinois style very leftist Democrat from Minnesota, has the most liberal record of any governor in the country. Is that what the American people want? The San Francisco experience where homeless are defecating in public on the sidewalks, the Minnesota experience, where cities are burning down,” he said.

DeSantis’ attacks come as the Harris-Walz ticket appears to be closing in on Trump-Vance ticket nationally. Recent polling from PBS News, NPR and Marist shows Harris with a 3-point national lead over the Republican ticket. That’s a statistical tie. But it IS a significant improvement from where President Joe Biden was polling just a few weeks ago.

Copyright 2024 WFSU