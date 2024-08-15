Tampa-area school board primaries reflect the culture wars going on nationwide

School board races have been getting a lot attention lately from state political parties and Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is endorsing Republicans.

These primaries are non-partisan, so all registered voters can cast a ballot. But political journalist William March says partisanship has made them a lot more heated.

"That has all changed drastically in the last couple of elections, where you have these movement conservatives, culture war conservatives," March said. "And in both Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, there are slates of these conservative candidates who want to take control of the boards, and they're getting backing from Ron DeSantis."

"DeSantis, for the first time in recent memory of any political insiders I've talked to, is a governor who got involved in these school board races," March said. "He is backing three candidates in Pinellas and two in Hillsborough, who are conservative culture war candidates trying to take control of the two school boards."

In Hillsborough, DeSantis has endorsed Layla Collins — wife of Republican state Sen. Jay Collins - who is is challenging incumbent Nadia Combs. He is also backing Myosha Powell, who is challenging incumbent Jessica Vaughn, who is being backed by Democrats.

In Pinellas, the governor is backing Danielle Marolf, Erika Picard and Stacy Geier in their three primaries.

March said this is also playing out in Pasco County, where DeSantis is backing conservative incumbent Alison Crumbley, who's being challenged by Jessica Wright, a public school teacher.

In response, the Florida Democratic Party earlier this year announced its Take Back Local initiative, which gives money and resources to campaigns running in competitive races statewide.

DeSantis broke tradition in 2022, when his endorsements were considered critical in flipping the Sarasota County school board to a conservative majority.

This might be the last year that all registered voters may be able to vote in the school board primaries. A Constitutional amendment on November's ballot would make these partisan races. That means during the primary, only Republicans could vote in the Republican primary, and only Democrats in the Democratic primary.

