© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Congressman Jared Moskowitz says police arrested suspect who plotted to kill him

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN NEWS STAFF
Published November 9, 2024 at 7:36 AM EST
Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., questions U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle as she testifies before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Pennsylvania, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 22, 2024.
Rod Lamkey
/
FR172078
Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., questions U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle as she testifies before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Pennsylvania, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 22, 2024.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz says he was notified by Margate Police about a potential plot on his life, he said in a social media post. “The individual in question was arrested not far from my home.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Parkland, tweeted on Friday afternoon that Margate police earlier had arrested a man near his South Florida home for plotting to kill the congressman.

“The day before the election, I was notified by the Margate Police Dept., located in my Congressional district, about a potential plot on my life,” Moskowitz tweeted on X. “The individual in question was arrested not far from my home.”

The congressman said the individual arrested was in possession of “a rifle, a suppressor and body armor” that he had “a manifesto” that, “among other things, included antisemitic rhetoric and only my name on the ‘target’ list.” The suspect was not named.

READ MORE: Broward County Schools reevaluates cell phone ban amid mixed reactions

“Serving my constituents is a great honor, but it has put my family in danger,” Moskowitz said in a social media post that included a statement about the threat on his life and an arrest.

“I am deeply worried about Congressional member security and the significant lack thereof when we are in the district,” said Moskowitz in his statement. “Regardless of our political affiliations or differences, we all have families we want to keep safe.”

Moskowitz won reelection to his House seat on Tuesday by defeating Republican challenger Joe Kaufman, 52%-48%. His district includes Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton. He’s a former state legislator and director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Margate Police have not released a statement in connection with the arrest.

Copyright 2024 WLRN Public Media

Tags
Politics Jared Moskowitz2024 ElectionsU.S. Congress
WLRN NEWS STAFF
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now