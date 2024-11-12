Proud Boys ex-chairman involved in the Jan. 6 attack hopes for a Trump pardon

As President-Elect Donald Trump prepares for his return to the White House following his election victory last week, people serving prison time for planning or participating in the Jan . 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. capitol are lining up to receive p residential pardons.

One of them might be a one-time leader of a far-right group who hails from South Florida and was sentenced to decades in prison for his role in the insurrection.

Enrique Tarrio is the Miami-born ex-chairman of the Proud Boys, a pro-Trump far-right group that took part in the Jan . 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.



Although he was not present during the attack itself, Tarrio was charged with “seditious conspiracy” for his role in planning Jan . 6 . He was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

After Trump’s election night victory, Tarrio’s attorney put out a written statement seeming to angle for his client’s release. He applauded Trump’s win, and said he is hopeful the judicial environment under the new administration could work in Tarrio’s favor.

Trump has pardoned his supporters and has previously refused to denounce the Proud Boys.

This is a News In Brief report.

