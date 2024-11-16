DeSantis finishes Italian trade mission. Here’s the education gains

Governor Ron DeSantis is returning from a weeklong trade mission to Italy, which had education as one of its focal points.

DeSantis and an 85-person delegation representing different industries in Florida toured Italy on an international trade mission.

Among the group were representatives from seven Florida universities including Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, UCF and Florida Polytechnic University in Central Florida.

The governor announced collaborations between Florida universities and institutions of learning in Italy throughout the week.

As a result of the trip, Embry-Riddle University in Daytona Beach will now partner with Sapienza University in Rome to share space-related research and increase academic collaborations between the two schools.

I am pleased to announce that, today, Embry Riddle and Sapienza University of Rome have entered into a partnership to share research and increase academic cooperation as Florida continues to grow its aerospace industry.



This is a great example of the global attraction that… pic.twitter.com/9CrMu9eRgr — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 11, 2024

Florida International University in Miami will team up with the Neurological Institute of Besta in Milan to share research, collaborate on clinical studies and develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and other brain diseases.

I oversaw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Insightec, a Florida based company, Florida International University, and the Neurological Institute of Besta to share research for innovations in treating Alzheimer's and other brain diseases. Congratulations to… pic.twitter.com/xsIHzZmerz — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 14, 2024

And the University of South Florida in Tampa will work with Milanese company Medical Microinstruments on micro-robotic surgical technology used in the treatment and care of cancer patients.

I presided over the signing of an MOU in Milan between Medical Microinstruments Inc., the University of South Florida, and Tampa General Hospital to work together to introduce cutting-edge, microrobotic surgical technology for reconstructive oncology and the care of cancer… pic.twitter.com/5oFugA6pkE — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 15, 2024

Along with these educational collaborations, DeSantis met with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and announced a new SelectFlorida office in the country.

The new international trade development office will open in 2025, joining 18 other SelectFlorida offices in 16 countries worldwide.

The office will serve as a contact for Italian companies wanting to set up operations in Florida, and will be able to provide information and assistance with these efforts.

The governor also met with:



three of Italy’s yacht makers Sanlorenzo, Benetti, and Overmarine to encourage them to grow their operations in Florida

automaker Ferrari to demonstrate the state’s interest in being a shipping and receiving hub for the company

shipping line MSC to discuss a direct connection between Italy and the Mediterranean and Jacksonville

The group toured Rome, Viareggio, Florence, Turin, and Milan as part of the mission.

Copyright 2024 Central Florida Public Media