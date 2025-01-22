Scores from the Tampa Bay area convicted in the Jan. 6 riot are pardoned
More than 40 people convicted on the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 were from West Central Florida.
One of the first things Donald Trump did after he was inaugurated Monday was commute or pardon the people who were convicted of storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. At least 42 of them are from the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas.
Florida was well represented in those pardons.
More than 140 Floridians were on the list - including Enrique Tarrio of Miami, the former head of the Proud Boys. He had gotten the longest sentence from the insurrection - 22 years in prison.
There were two local people who had their sentences commuted. One, Kelly Meggs of Dunellon, led the Florida chapter of Oath Keepers. He had been sentenced to 12 years in prison. The other is Joseph Hackett of Sarasota, another member of the Oath Keepers. He had been sentenced to 42 months.
They both will get out of jail, but will retain the convictions on their police records.
The others got official pardons, which means their convictions will be completely erased from their history.
One of the most prominent of those is Adam Johnson of Parrish. He shot to fame after being photographed carrying the lectern of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi through the Capitol rotunda.
Here's a list of those who have been known so far to have received pardons:
- Daniel Ball of Homosassa
- Caleb Berry of Tampa.l
- Brian Boele of Lakeland
- Jeremy Brown of Palm River
- Matthew Council of Riverview
- Joshua Christopher Doolin of Lakeland
- Marilyn Fassell of Largo
- Thomas Fassell of Largo
- Alan Fischer II of Tampa
- Mitchell Todd Gardner II of Seffner
- Edward George Jr. of Clearwater
- Jeremy Christian Harrison of Hernando
- Jon Nicholas Henegan of Dunedin
- Michael Hennessey of Palm Harbor
- Paul Allard Hodgkins of Tampa
- Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III of Lakeland
- Adam Johnson of Parrish
- Andrew Paul Johnson of Tampa
- Zachary Johnson of St. Petersburg
- Carol O'Neal Kicinski of Dunedin
- Christopher Madison of Winter Haven
- Connie Meggs of Dunnellon
- Steven Miles of Zephyhills
- Amanda Jean Mongelli of Port Richey
- Corinne Lee Montoni of Lakeland
- Thomas Paul Osborne of Lakeland.
- Robert Scott Palmer of Largo
- Michael Perkins of Plant City
- Jonathan Daniel Pollock of Lakeland
- Olivia Michelle Pollock of Lakeland
- Paul Rae of Largo (Proud Boys)
- Dion Rajewski of Largo
- Jesse James Rumson of Lecanto
- Valerie Sue Rushing of Port Richey
- Daniel Lyons Scott of Bradenton
- Audrey Ann Southard-Rumsey of Spring Hill
- Michael Stepakoff of Palm Harbor
- Troy James Terino of Tampa
- Ryan Keith Yates of Holiday