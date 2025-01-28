Trump's order to freeze funding felt in Florida at universities, programs and more

Local governments, schools and nonprofits around the country - including in Florida - went into a panic after learning President Donald Trump issued an executive order Tuesday to pause federal loans and grants while his administration conducts ideological review to uproot progressive initiatives.

A federal judge temporarily blocked the freeze minutes before it was to go into effect, but not before confusion set in to those worried their financial lifeline was in jeopardy.

The pause lasts until Monday afternoon and applies only to existing programs.

At the University of South Florida, researchers were told to operate as usual, following grant deadlines and instructions, until updates are received from funding agencies.

NPR: Judge pauses Trump's federal funding freeze as confusion and frustration spread

“In the interim, we kindly ask for your cooperation and understanding as our local research administration staff work diligently to navigate this evolving situation and provide the necessary guidance and support,” said Sylvia Thomas, USF’s vice president for research and innovation.

“Research remains a top priority for USF, and we are steadfast in our commitment to fostering an environment where our faculty and students can excel in their scholarly endeavors.”

Similar guidance was issued In Gainesville, where the University of Florida told its faculty to continue projects whose grants have already been dispersed. However, they were told to also be prepared in case activities get canceled or suspended.

Trump administration officials said programs that provide direct assistance to Americans would not be affected, such as Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, student loans and food stamps. They also defended the funding pause, saying Trump was following through on his promise to turn Washington upside down if elected to a second term.

Word of the funding freeze came in a vaguely worded memo from the Office of Management and Budget. That, combined with incomplete answers from the White House throughout the day, left lawmakers, public officials and average Americans struggling to figure out what programs would be affected. Even temporary interruptions in funding could cause layoffs or delays in public services.

Trillions of dollars are potentially under review. Grants that have been awarded but not spent are also supposed to be halted if they might violate one of Trump’s executive orders.

South Florida political leaders expressed concern that local social programs will go without funding.

"Whether that funding is going to our farmers, our transit system, our students, our community health centers, or our nonprofits, it’s all on hold. The impact on Miami-Dade and Broward County will be devastating," said U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Miami, in a written statement.

The full scope of the administration’s review was spelled out in a 51-page spreadsheet sent to federal agencies. Each line was a different government initiative, from pool safety to tribal workforce development to special education.

Officials were directed to answer a series of yes or no questions for every item on the list, including “Does this program promote gender ideology?” or “Does this program promote or support in any way abortion?” Responses are due by Feb. 7.

Information from WUFT, WLRN and the Associated Press was used in this report.

