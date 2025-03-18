St. Petersburg weighs in on proposals to shrink SNAP funding

Federal lawmakers are considering deep cuts to food assistance programs for families and children.

The proposed budget changes are part of the budget reconciliation process that's currently underway. It's an optional, special procedure that's been historically used by Congress to fast-track tax, spending or debt limit changes, like when Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump signed into law a measure to keep the government funded through September, which includes a bump in defense spending and about $12 billion in cuts to other programs.

Among the federal programs eyed are low-income food benefits known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Also in jeopardy are nutrition and medical supports for mothers and babies through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and free school lunches through the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) of the National School Lunch Program.

David Thompson, the director of government affairs for the city of St. Petersburg, said that substantial cuts to federal food assistance could make a bad situation worse, with current grocery prices.

"Inflation is still a part of the conversation. Tariffs are a part of the conversation. So, the idea to cut benefits from our residents when prices are so high right now is really concerning," he said.

Mayor Ken Welch was one of over 100 mayors nationwide to sign a bipartisan letter urging Congress to fully fund federal nutrition programs during budget negotiations.

"There are increasing pressures on the cost and availability of food, including viral illnesses in animals raised for consumption, a diminished number of agricultural workers, increased food costs and continuing global conflict," according to a letter sent Feb. 28 from the Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger.

In 2024, nearly 3 million Floridians received SNAP benefits. Around 100,000 of those recipients live in Pinellas County, Thompson said.

"The president has priorities that he wants to implement. He won the election. He's allowed to move forward with those, but we really want to emphasize that SNAP, WIC, the school meal programs should not be a part of those conversations," he said.

There are several strategies to shrink funding that could gain traction during budget talks, according to a report by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Some ideas to slash SNAP spending, gleaned from prominent Republican lawmakers and conservative think tanks, include narrowing eligibility, expanding existing work requirements and restricting which food purchases are allowed.

In St. Petersburg, Thompson said there's concern about exacerbating food insecurity for children and low-income families if SNAP benefits are reduced. He said the cuts also have the potential to hurt food growers in the city.

"A lot of those urban farmers, their produce is being purchased with SNAP benefits. We've been really innovative in trying to address food deserts by having local growers set up shops, set up markets in our community," he said.

If urban growers, who provide SNAP-eligible produce at local markets, lose business then it would be a double blow to the work the city is doing to address childhood food security.

A budget analysis shows that 15,000 Florida retailers stand to lose revenue if substantial SNAP cuts are made over the next ten years.

Gabriella Paul covers the stories of people living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region for WUSF. She's also a Report for America corps member. Here’s how you can share your story with her.