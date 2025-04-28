A proposal to include an exemption to Florida's minimum wage law is likely dead

A proposal to carve an exemption in the state's voter-approved minimum wage isn't expected to pass during this year's legislative session, Senate President Ben Albritton said.

"I don't love it, to tell you the truth," Albritton, R-Wauchula, told reporters this past week. "I think if somebody works, whether they're being an apprentice or whatever, the minimum wage is in the (state) constitution for a reason."

When pressed if the bill is dead, Albritton added, "I would expect so."

ALSO READ: Florida lawmakers want to lower minimum wage for some workers

The proposal (SB 676, HB 541) sought to allow people to voluntarily accept pay below the minimum wage when employed in positions deemed a "work-study, internship, pre-apprenticeship, or other similar work-based learning opportunity."

Senate sponsor Jonathan Martin, R-Fort Myers, argued the proposal would help people gain skills through entry-level work experience that isn't available at the state's minimum wage.

Opponents countered that employers would simply redefine entry-level jobs as "internships."

A 2020 state constitutional amendment required gradual increases in the minimum wage. It is $13 an hour and will increase to $14 on Sept. 30 and will go to $15 on Sept. 30, 2026.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

Copyright 2025 WGCU