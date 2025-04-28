© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
2025 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2025 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

A proposal to include an exemption to Florida's minimum wage law is likely dead

WGCU | By News Service of Florida
Published April 28, 2025 at 11:41 AM EDT
File
/
WGCU

The bill calls for paying some interns and others in new careers below the minimum wage. Senate President Ben Albritton says it is unlikely to advance.

A proposal to carve an exemption in the state's voter-approved minimum wage isn't expected to pass during this year's legislative session, Senate President Ben Albritton said.

"I don't love it, to tell you the truth," Albritton, R-Wauchula, told reporters this past week. "I think if somebody works, whether they're being an apprentice or whatever, the minimum wage is in the (state) constitution for a reason."

When pressed if the bill is dead, Albritton added, "I would expect so."

Florida lawmakers want to lower minimum wage for some workers

The proposal (SB 676, HB 541) sought to allow people to voluntarily accept pay below the minimum wage when employed in positions deemed a "work-study, internship, pre-apprenticeship, or other similar work-based learning opportunity."

Senate sponsor Jonathan Martin, R-Fort Myers, argued the proposal would help people gain skills through entry-level work experience that isn't available at the state's minimum wage.

Opponents countered that employers would simply redefine entry-level jobs as "internships."

A 2020 state constitutional amendment required gradual increases in the minimum wage. It is $13 an hour and will increase to $14 on Sept. 30 and will go to $15 on Sept. 30, 2026.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

Copyright 2025 WGCU

Politics 2025 Florida LegislatureMinimum Wage
News Service of Florida
