Former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn says he may run for the position again

Two terms apparently aren’t enough. Bob Buckhorn said he’s probably running to be Tampa's mayor again in the 2027 race.

“That seems to be the worst-kept secret in Tampa,” Buckhorn said Wednesday. “I would say there's probably a pretty good chance that that's going to happen."

Buckhorn’s comments came after months of speculation. At an event renaming the Tampa River Center in his honor, he shared that there are still many things he wants to see happen.

“I think Tampa has a few more chapters to write,” he added.

He said, if he does run, he wants to tackle some of the problems that have popped up as a result of Tampa’s growth.

“We've got some things to fix,” Buckhorn said. “We've got some challenges that came as a result of our successes that have to be dealt with. And if I can contribute, then sure, I'm going to do it."

He said permitting, potholes and stormwater are good problems to have because they are “byproducts of our success,” but are some of the first things he would want to address.

“Elections are always about the future, not the past,” he said. “We had a lot of success during my eight years. The city’s transformed. This election will be about what’s coming, not what’s been.”

Lily Belcher / WUSF Tampa renamed its River Center to honor Bob Buckhorn's legacy.

During Buckhorn’s tenure from 2011 to 2019, he oversaw the development of Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, expanded access to community centers and renovated Perry Harvey Sr. Park, which highlights the history of Tampa’s African American community.

He also promoted tourism, liveability and economic development.

After the event, Buckhorn said having the Tampa River Center named for him is humbling.

“We did a lot of stuff in that eight years. This city’s a different place,” he said. “And to know that my name will be on this building forever so that my kids and grandkids can see it somewhere down the road, that means a lot.”

Mayor Jane Castor said her predecessor’s fingerprints are all over the city.

She said she wanted to recognize Buckhorn’s impact and the transformation he started in Tampa. She said she’s still cutting the ribbons on projects he started during his time as mayor.

Buckhorn’s daughter, Grace, echoed Castor’s praise, saying her father transformed downtown Tampa “into a vibrant hub of commerce and culture.”

“My dad consistently poured energy and optimism into the city that he loves,” she said.

Tampa’s mayoral election is set for March 2, 2027.