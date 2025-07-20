Democratic state Rep. Joe Casello, of Boynton Beach, dies following heart attack at age 73

Democratic state Rep. Joe Casello died Friday after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 73.

The House Democratic Caucus said a private ceremony will be held in the family's home state of Massachusetts. A public memorial service will be announced in the coming weeks.

"The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to all who have offered their love and support during this difficult time," the House Democratic Caucus said in a statement.

Casello served as a Boynton Beach City Commissioner from 2013-2018 for District 4. He was appointed as the Vice-Mayor and then elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2018.

Born in Worcester, Mass., graduated from Worcester Industrial Technical Institute in 1972 and Quinsigamond Community College in 2002, where he earned an Associate of Science degree.

The son of a Navy World War II veteran, Casello honorably served as a Non-Commissioned Officer in the United States Air Force in the early 1970s. Assigned to the 212th ANG Unit, he was responsible for installing radio transmission sites throughout the country.

In 1974, he was appointed to the Worcester Fire Department and promoted to Lieutenant in 1984. Within the Fire Department, he served as an arson investigator and worked closely with the State Fire Marshal's Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

Casello was also business owner and licensed electrical contractor. He operated Casello Electrical Services, specializing in residential and commercial electrical design and installation.

He served on the Board of Directors of the Palm Beach County League of Cities, as President of the Knollwood Homeowners Association, and as a member of the Palm Beach Sober Home Task Force as well as the Municipal Retirees Association. He also served on the Board of Trustees for JFK Hospital and has volunteered with Feeding South Florida during the pandemic.

As a former firefighter, he was a "strong and vocal champion for first responders, police, and firefighters, as well as military veterans," said the House Democratic Caucus.

He sponsored legislation strengthening medical benefits for firefighters who contract cancer in the line of duty and worked with House colleagues to pass a joint resolution allowing the surviving spouses of deceased, disabled veterans to continue claiming the same tax credits to which their families were entitled before death.

Courtesy / Florida House of Representatives / Florida House of Representatives State Rep. Joe Casello (D-Boynton Beach)

'A gentle giant'

House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa) described Casello as "a gentle giant in the Florida House who rarely spoke up, but everyone stopped and listened when he did."

"I never heard him complain, no matter how frustrating or difficult our job here in Tallahassee became," she said in a statement. "Joe always had a kind word and a smile, and it was impossible not to smile back.

"He wasn't a politician looking for fanfare, he was just Joe working to help people," she added. "He could have lived for 200 years and those who knew him would say he was taken from us too soon."

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried, in a statement, said Casello "was the kind of public servant every community hopes for" and will be "deeply missed."

"As a firefighter for 33 years, he literally ran toward danger to protect others," she said. "As an Air Force veteran, he understood how important it was to serve selflessly."

"As a city commissioner and state legislator, he brought that same courage and steady leadership to the halls of government," she said.

Legacy of 'humility, compassion'

She added that "his legacy is one of humility, compassion, and unwavering commitment to doing what's right for his community."

In a statement, state Rep. Daryl Campbell, D-Fort Lauderdale, described Casello as "a tremendous treasure—not only as a dedicated public servant but as an even more remarkable friend."

"I always cherished the time we spent together; he was a genuinely good man whose warmth, humor, and compassion left a lasting mark on everyone around him."

"In Tallahassee, his approach was gentle but firm, and he consistently delivered results for his constituents, who were fortunate to have such a committed representative."

He added that "when he spoke on the House floor, people listened—not just because of his words, but because of the sincerity and wisdom behind them."



Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media