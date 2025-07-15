© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Attorney General Uthmeier enforces new law that bans weather modification

WLRN Public Media | By Ammy Sanchez
Published July 15, 2025 at 2:13 PM EDT
FILE - Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier speaks during a meeting between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state cabinet at the Florida capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
FILE - Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier speaks during a meeting between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state cabinet at the Florida capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Under a new Florida law, the state's public airports will soon have to start submitting monthly reports detailing weather modification activities or face the loss of state funding.
 
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier sent a letter to airport operators Monday.

Uthmeier wrote that their compliance is needed to "catch those who seek to weaponize science."
 
Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new law prohibiting the release of any substance that alters weather, temperature, climate or sunlight intensity. 
 
Critics say that state officials are seeking to address a non-existent problem that only fuels conspiracy theories. 

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media

Ammy Sanchez
