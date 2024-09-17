Soul Mafia - Studio Sessions - Jazz at WUSF
Soul Mafia is the Tampa Bay area's hottest new dance band, featuring experienced players from across the region with a song list ranging from funk and soul classics to the latest dance hits, smooth jazz and much more. Songlist includes Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, Chaka Khan, Daft Punk and Sade. The group performs everywhere from concert halls and nightclubs to private events, weddings and parties. Book them today: soulmafiaband@gmail.com
Personnel:
Justin Green - saxophones
Jeannette "J Diva" Estes - vocals
Jaimee L. Marshall - bass
Eric Deggans - drums, electronic percussion, backing vocals
Rex Jones - guitars
Brandon Lee Caudill - keyboardsSet List:
- People Make the World Go Round - written by Thom Bell and Linda Creed / performed by Soul Mafia
- I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near) - written by Michael McDonald and Ed Sanford / performed by Soul Mafia
- Pick Up the Pieces - written by Roger Ball and Hamish Stuart / performed by Soul Mafia
Jazz on Arts Axis Florida is a product of WUSF, Tampa's NPR station, and is sponsored by Community Foundation Tampa Bay with support from The Palladium and YOU! Thank you for your support. Watch more Studio Sessions by visiting this page. https://www.jazzonartsaxisflorida.org/sessions