Soul Mafia - Studio Sessions - Jazz at WUSF

Soul Mafia is the Tampa Bay area's hottest new dance band, featuring experienced players from across the region with a song list ranging from funk and soul classics to the latest dance hits, smooth jazz and much more. Songlist includes Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, Chaka Khan, Daft Punk and Sade. The group performs everywhere from concert halls and nightclubs to private events, weddings and parties. Book them today: soulmafiaband@gmail.com

Personnel:

Justin Green - saxophones

Jeannette "J Diva" Estes - vocals

Jaimee L. Marshall - bass

Eric Deggans - drums, electronic percussion, backing vocals

Rex Jones - guitars

Brandon Lee Caudill - keyboardsSet List:

People Make the World Go Round - written by Thom Bell and Linda Creed / performed by Soul Mafia I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near) - written by Michael McDonald and Ed Sanford / performed by Soul Mafia Pick Up the Pieces - written by Roger Ball and Hamish Stuart / performed by Soul Mafia

Watch more Studio Sessions by visiting this page. https://www.jazzonartsaxisflorida.org/sessions